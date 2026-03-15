Coimbatore: Gas agency owner arrested for hoarding 997 commercial cylinders; hunt on for accomplices

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Sunday arrested a private gas agency operator and seized 997 commercial LPG cylinders that were allegedly hoarded to be sold at inflated prices in the black market.
Police have also formed three special teams to track down three other suspects who are currently absconding in connection with the case.
Acting on a tip-off that a large number of commercial LPG cylinders had been illegally stocked in a warehouse near the Lakshmi Mills area, a joint team comprising officials from gas companies, the Civil Supplies Department and the Food Cell conducted a surprise raid at the location.
The team detained Karthik (33), a Ramanathapuram native, who operates the 'Green Gas' agency in Sulur in Coimbatore. The seized cylinders are estimated to be worth around Rs 46 lakh at government fixed prices. Meanwhile, police have launched a search for the other accused, including Karthik's wife Divya Bharati (28), Pradeep, who runs a gas agency in Erode district, and Ganeshmoorthy from Karur.
Investigations revealed that Karthik had allegedly taken the warehouse on rent and hoarded the cylinders to exploit the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the city. Of the 997 cylinders seized, 497 were empty. Vehicles allegedly used for transporting the cylinders were also confiscated during the operation.
Following the seizure, Karthik was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He has been lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.