Coimbatore: Four youth hurl petrol bombs at house of 21-year-old girl

Police identified the prime accused as Karthik alias Mariyappan. He, along with three accomplices, allegedly arrived at the woman’s residence on two-wheelers and hurled petrol bombs at the house in Thondamuthur on Sunday.

The petrol bombs landed in the portico of the residence, triggering a fire and causing panic among family members and neighbours. Police said the accused also threatened the student’s father with dire consequences before fleeing the scene.