Coimbatore: Four youth hurl petrol bombs at house of 21-year-old girl

COIMBATORE: A youth and his three associates hurled petrol bombs at the residence of a 21-year-old college student in Coimbatore after she ended her relationship with him upon learning about his criminal background.
Police identified the prime accused as Karthik alias Mariyappan. He, along with three accomplices, allegedly arrived at the woman’s residence on two-wheelers and hurled petrol bombs at the house in Thondamuthur on Sunday.
The petrol bombs landed in the portico of the residence, triggering a fire and causing panic among family members and neighbours. Police said the accused also threatened the student’s father with dire consequences before fleeing the scene.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim, a second-year postgraduate student at a private college in Coimbatore, had become acquainted with Karthik through Instagram. The online friendship later developed into a relationship.
However, the student is said to have distanced herself from Karthik after discovering that he was facing multiple criminal cases in various police stations. Investigators believe the accused became enraged after the woman severed ties with him, prompting the attack on her residence.
Based on a complaint lodged by the family, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Police officials said special teams have been formed to trace and arrest Karthik and his associates, who remain absconding. CCTV footage from the surrounding locality is also being examined as part of the investigation.