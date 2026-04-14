Coimbatore: Forest department removes jack fruits to deter wild elephant intrusions

With the onset of the jackfruit season, officials observed that fruit-bearing trees located close to habitations and plantations have become a significant attractant for elephants. As a result, elephants have been frequently entering villages such as Cherambadi, Kannampalli, Nayakkan Sholai, Koranjal, Cherangode and Padacheri.

Residents in these areas have reported extensive crop damage, particularly to plantain, coconut and arecanut plantations. In several instances, elephants have also blocked roads, damaged houses and even attacked vehicles, heightening safety concerns among locals.