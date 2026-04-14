Coimbatore: Forest department removes jack fruits to deter wild elephant intrusions

COIMBATORE: In an effort to reduce escalating human-wildlife conflict, the forest department has launched a drive to remove jack fruits from trees in vulnerable areas around Pandalur, where repeated intrusions by wild elephants have been reported.
With the onset of the jackfruit season, officials observed that fruit-bearing trees located close to habitations and plantations have become a significant attractant for elephants. As a result, elephants have been frequently entering villages such as Cherambadi, Kannampalli, Nayakkan Sholai, Koranjal, Cherangode and Padacheri.
Residents in these areas have reported extensive crop damage, particularly to plantain, coconut and arecanut plantations. In several instances, elephants have also blocked roads, damaged houses and even attacked vehicles, heightening safety concerns among locals.
To address the issue, the forest department has initiated a coordinated operation to remove jackfruits from trees situated in high-risk zones. Officials said the exercise is being carried out in consultation with residents, who are being sensitised about elephant movement patterns and the need to eliminate food sources that draw the animals into human settlements.
“The presence of ripe jack fruits close to residential areas is a major factor attracting elephants. Removing them is a temporary but necessary step to prevent further incursions,” a forest official said.