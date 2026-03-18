Coimbatore: Flying squad officials seize vessels stocked in the godown

COIMBATORE: The flying squad officials in Coimbatore on Wednesday seized over 800 large vessels stored in a godown in the Irugur area, reportedly meant to be distributed to voters as inducements.
Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the premises and valued the seized vessels at approximately Rs 40,000. The godown was immediately sealed, and investigations are underway to determine the political party behind the stockpiling.
This comes a day after vessels bearing stickers with images of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay were seized in Namakkal.
In a separate operation, authorities intercepted an omnibus near Sindhamanipudur and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 37 lakh carried by Anuprana (35), an employee of a jewellery shop in R S Puram. As he was unable to produce valid documents, the confiscated items have been handed over to the election authorities.
Flying squad officials also confiscated 170 lungis transported without proper documents in the Gandhipuram area, and Rs 56,500 in cash carried by a resident from Dindigul.
Since the announcement of elections and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the authorities have seized a total of Rs 51.85 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 44.43 lakh, as well as liquor, ‘veshtis’, and other goods across multiple locations in Coimbatore district over the last few days.