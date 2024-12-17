Coimbatore: Flower prices soar due to supply shortage, jasmine sold for up to Rs 2,500 a kilo

CHENNAI: The prices of flowers, especially jasmine, has skyrocketed in Coimbatore due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rainfall. Jasmine flowers sold at Rs 100 per kilo have shot up to Rs 2,500 per kilo, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The Coimbatore flower market, which receives its daily stock of flowers from places like Hosur, Salem, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa, Vellore, and Tiruvallur, has seen a sharp fall in supply. While 45 load vehicles bring flowers normally, off late only 30 vehicles have been supplying stock at the market. This gap in demand and supply is what has triggered the price surge.

While jasmine prices have surged to Rs 2,000-2,500 price range, chocolate roses are being sold for Rs 240 per kilo. Chrysanthemum (samanthi) flowers on the other hand now cost Rs 160 a kilo. The prices of other flowers like paneer rose, oleander (arali), and red oleander (sevvarali) have also gone up significantly, the report added.

The price list of flowers in Coimbatore market today is as follows (per kilo):

- Chrysanthemum (samanthi): Rs 160

- Paneer Rose: Rs 160

- Chocolate Rose: Rs 240

- Oleander (arali): Rs 500

- Red oleander (sevarali): Rs 600-700

- Jasmine: Rs 2,000-2,500

- Ice Jasmine: Rs 1,500-1,800

- Crossandra (kanakambaram): Rs 800

- Tuberose (sambangi): Rs 150

- Sambac Jasmine (mullai): Rs 900

- Spanish Jasmine (jathi mullai): Rs 700

- Star Jasmine (kakada): Rs 500