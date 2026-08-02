Coimbatore: Five killed as car rams water tanker on Pollachi-Udumalai highway

COIMBATORE: Five people were killed on the spot after a speeding car rammed into the rear of a lorry engaged in watering roadside plants on the Pollachi-Udumalai National Highway near Nallampalli in Coimbatore district on Sunday afternoon.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the lorry had been stationed along the highway to water roadside plants when the car, travelling from Udumalai towards Pollachi, crashed into it from behind at high speed.
The car was crushed in the impact, leaving all five occupants dead. The victims were three women and two men.
Rescue personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted and recovered the bodies, which were later sent for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.