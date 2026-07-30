Coimbatore: Farmer ends hunger strike after quarries told to shut

COIMBATORE: A farmer from Kinathukadavu near Pollachi ended his nine-day hunger strike on Wednesday after Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar ordered the temporary closure of six stone quarries over violations.
P Muruganandam had been staging an indefinite fast at his residence, demanding action against stone quarries in his neighbourhood that he claimed were operating in violation of government norms. Following his protest, officials from the Department of Geology and Mining inspected six stone quarries in the area and submitted a report to the district administration. Based on the findings of the inspection, the District Collector ordered the temporary suspension of operations at all six quarries, citing violations.
The closure orders were subsequently served on the quarry operators through revenue department officials. On Wednesday night, officials visited Muruganandam’s residence and handed over a copy of the Collector’s order. After receiving the official communication, Muruganandam called off his nine-day hunger strike, expressing satisfaction over the action taken by the district administration. The district administration is expected to take further action based on the inspection findings.