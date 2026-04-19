Coimbatore: Elderly woman killed in suspected leopard attack

COIMBATORE: The body of a 76-year-old elderly woman, who went missing a day ago, was found with severe injuries in a suspected leopard attack in Valparai near Coimbatore on Sunday.
The victim, identified as Innasiyammal from Sholayar Nagar in Manambolly Forest Range, had gone missing on Saturday. She was living alone.
On receiving information about the missing woman, the Shekkalmudi police and the forest department personnel launched a search in the nearby forest area. However, unable to trace her out, they suspended the search operation around midnight.
Around 6.45 am on Sunday morning, the forest personnel discovered the mauled body of the woman around 100 metres from her residence. Her body was found with multiple injuries, and one of her hands was found severed.
The Sheikalmudi police sent her body to Pollachi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Based on the nature of injuries, the forest department suspected a leopard attack.
“We found multiple injuries on the body suggesting a wild animal attack, possibly by a leopard. However, further inquiry is under way to determine the exact cause and the animal involved in the attack,” said an official of the forest department.
Following this, the villagers, especially elderly persons and children have been advised to exercise caution. They were asked to avoid venturing out during night and early morning hours to avoid any attack. The forest department has taken steps to fix camera traps to monitor the neighbourhood, officials added.