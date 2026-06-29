Coimbatore: Elderly man killed by leopard

The deceased, identified as Velliangiri, a daily wage labourer from Three Kuttai village in the Karamadai region, was walking home when the incident happened.

According to preliminary information, a leopard is believed to have emerged from the nearby forest area and dragged him into the woods. When he failed to return home, his family members began looking for him. After an extensive search, they discovered his partially consumed body in the forest area adjoining their settlement.