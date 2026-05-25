Coimbatore: Elderly couple among four die in rain-related incidents

In Salem, Venkatachalam (75), a retired transport corporation official and his wife Radha (70) died after their car submerged in a rainwater-filled railway underpass near Omalur on Monday morning.

Police said the couple had left their residence at Rani Anna Nagar in Chinna Thirupathi, Salem, to attend a relative’s engagement ceremony at Semmandapatti near Kadayampatti. Venkatachalam was driving the vehicle.