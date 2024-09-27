Coimbatore Elcot IT Park to generate 3,250 jobs: PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

COIMBATORE: Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Thursday said the Elcot Information Technology (IT) Park in Coimbatore will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in two weeks.

Addressing the media, after inspecting the Elcot Park at Vilankurichi, the minister said the six storey building developed at Rs 114.16 crore has two lakh sq ft office space.

“The park, after some delays in planning and construction, has now reached its completion stage. It will be thrown open in two weeks by Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said.

Stating that there is growing demand for office space in Coimbatore, Palanivel Thiagarajan said that 15,000 sq ft of space would be allotted for start-ups.

“The Elcot IT Park will help to generate 3,250 jobs. Also, works are in progress to develop hi-tech city in Chennai, Hosur and Coimbatore,” he said.

The Minister claimed that he was asked by the Chief Minister to bring reforms in the IT sector on the lines of the finance department. On the GST issues, he said mistakes and shortcomings should be rectified soon by the central government.