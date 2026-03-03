Coimbatore: Egg exports to Gulf nations hit due to the ongoing war

COIMBATORE: Egg exports from Namakkal, India’s largest egg-producing hub, have come to a halt due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.
“In the last three days alone, around 2.4 crore eggs destined for export have remained unsent. Typically, about 80 lakh eggs are shipped daily to Gulf countries such as Dubai, Qatar and Oman,” said K. Singaraj, Chairman of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone.
The sudden disruption in exports has prompted the NECC to slash farm-gate prices by 30 paise, fixing the rate at Rs 4.30 per egg on Tuesday. Egg prices had peaked at Rs 6 per egg for the first time in November last year and later touched a record Rs 6.40.
“Egg prices had already begun declining due to a drop in domestic demand during the holy month of Ramadan and the Christian Lent period. Normally, consumption drops by about 20 per cent in February, March, and April. The export slowdown, however, has added to the worries of poultry farmers,” Singaraj added.
Namakkal is home to over 1,200 poultry farms, producing more than six crore eggs daily, with approximately one crore eggs exported abroad. With both exports stalled and domestic demand subdued, poultry farmers in the region are now facing mounting financial strain.