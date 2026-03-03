Coimbatore: Egg exports to Gulf nations hit due to the ongoing war

“In the last three days alone, around 2.4 crore eggs destined for export have remained unsent. Typically, about 80 lakh eggs are shipped daily to Gulf countries such as Dubai, Qatar and Oman,” said K. Singaraj, Chairman of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone.

The sudden disruption in exports has prompted the NECC to slash farm-gate prices by 30 paise, fixing the rate at Rs 4.30 per egg on Tuesday. Egg prices had peaked at Rs 6 per egg for the first time in November last year and later touched a record Rs 6.40.