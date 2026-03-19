Coimbatore: EC staff in jitters over whistle in voter event, poll symbol snatched away

COIMBATORE: In an awkward moment for election officials, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's symbol 'whistle' had to be snatched away from a dance performer during a voter awareness programme here, when the schoolgirl tried to blow it as part of the 'kolattam' display.
An election staff member intervened during the dance performance and snatched the whistle to avoid the controversy, yet the video of the act went viral, embarrassing the poll officials.
The incident took place during a voter sensitisation event held at a private college on Wednesday, where students from a corporation school had taken to the stage in traditional attire to perform ‘kolattam’.
As part of the cultural performance, one of the girls used a whistle hung around her neck, blowing it rhythmically to signal step changes and maintain synchronisation within the group.
While the whistle was used purely as a performance aid, officials didn't want it to be seen as promoting the TVK's election symbol. They briefly stopped the programme, one poll official rushed onto the stage and removed the whistle from the student in full view of the audience.
The visibly puzzled student paused her performance as the whistle was taken away, even as the rest of the group continued dancing. The action, sources said, was carried out on the instructions of senior election authorities at the venue.
Among those present were the District Collector and District Election Officer, Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, and the Corporation Commissioner, M Sivaguru Prabhakaran.
A video of the episode has since circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions over the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the programme was attended by a large number of college students and that election norms prohibit displaying any political party symbols at voter awareness drives.
“Even if there was no political intent on the part of the student, such symbols cannot be exhibited at official awareness events. They are permissible only during programmes organised by political parties,” the official said.