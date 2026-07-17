Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Decomposed carcass of leopard found in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

During a routine patrol in the core area of the reserve, the forest personnel from Theppakadu Range spotted the decomposed carcass of the carnivore.
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
Updated on

COIMBATORE: The decomposed carcass of a four year old female leopard was found in the Kakkanalla stream in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday.

During a routine patrol in the core area of the reserve, the forest personnel from Theppakadu Range spotted the decomposed carcass of the carnivore.

Following prescribed guidelines, a veterinary team led by Rajesh Kumar from Mudumalai performed a post mortem in the presence of senior forest officials. Preliminary findings indicate that the female leopard may have died following a fight with another wild animal. Further investigation is under way.

Coimbatore
leopard
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
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