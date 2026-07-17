Coimbatore: Decomposed carcass of leopard found in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: The decomposed carcass of a four year old female leopard was found in the Kakkanalla stream in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday.
During a routine patrol in the core area of the reserve, the forest personnel from Theppakadu Range spotted the decomposed carcass of the carnivore.
Following prescribed guidelines, a veterinary team led by Rajesh Kumar from Mudumalai performed a post mortem in the presence of senior forest officials. Preliminary findings indicate that the female leopard may have died following a fight with another wild animal. Further investigation is under way.