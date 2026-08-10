Coimbatore: Daughter contracted HIV after blood transfusion at CMCH, alleges weaver

The man, accompanied by his wife and three children — twins, a boy and a girl, and another son — submitted the petition during the district administration’s public grievance meeting.

According to the complainant, his daughter developed a fever in 2018 and was admitted to Tirupur Government Hospital, where doctors reportedly found that she had low haemoglobin levels. She was subsequently referred to CMCH for further treatment, where she received a blood transfusion before being discharged.

The girl later developed lumps near her ear and was taken for further medical evaluation. Tests subsequently showed that she was HIV-positive, the father alleged.

Shocked by the diagnosis, the couple underwent HIV tests and were found to be negative, he said. Based on this, the family suspected that the infection could have been acquired through the blood transfusion at CMCH.