Coimbatore: Daughter contracted HIV after blood transfusion at CMCH, alleges weaver

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old weaver on Monday petitioned Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, alleging that his daughter contracted HIV after receiving a blood transfusion at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).
The man, accompanied by his wife and three children — twins, a boy and a girl, and another son — submitted the petition during the district administration’s public grievance meeting.
According to the complainant, his daughter developed a fever in 2018 and was admitted to Tirupur Government Hospital, where doctors reportedly found that she had low haemoglobin levels. She was subsequently referred to CMCH for further treatment, where she received a blood transfusion before being discharged.
The girl later developed lumps near her ear and was taken for further medical evaluation. Tests subsequently showed that she was HIV-positive, the father alleged.
Shocked by the diagnosis, the couple underwent HIV tests and were found to be negative, he said. Based on this, the family suspected that the infection could have been acquired through the blood transfusion at CMCH.
The weaver urged the district administration to conduct a detailed inquiry, identify the cause of the infection and take appropriate action. He also sought compensation for the family.
Acting on the complaint, the Collector directed officials to take the girl to the hospital for appropriate medical evaluation and treatment and submit a detailed report on the case. CMCH authorities, however, denied that the girl could have contracted HIV through the blood transfusion administered at the hospital.
“The donated blood was separated into plasma, red blood cells and white blood cells, and the components were subsequently used for three patients. Only red blood cells were transfused to the child. The other two recipients and the donor were also tested and found to be HIV-negative,” a hospital official said.
The district administration is examining the medical records and other relevant details to ascertain the cause of the girl’s HIV infection.