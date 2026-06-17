Coimbatore court convicts mother, lover in murder of six-year-old boy

COIMBATORE: A special court judge in Coimbatore has convicted a woman and her lover in the murder of her six-year-old son, who was subjected to repeated abuse and torture before his death in 2020.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, special court judge Vivekanandan pronounced Divya (32) and her lover Rajadurai (35) guilty in the case. The court said the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on June 22.
The prosecution said Divya, a resident of Kovilmedu in Saibaba Colony, was living separately from her husband along with her son Abhishek (6) and three-year-old daughter. She was employed at a cardboard box manufacturing unit.
During this period, she developed a relationship with Rajadurai, a driver from the same locality. Investigators alleged that the duo viewed the children as an obstacle to their relationship and frequently subjected them to physical abuse, with Abhishek bearing the brunt of the violence.
The prosecution further stated that on April 19, 2020, Divya and Rajadurai assaulted the child with a stick near a shop in the locality. Passersby reportedly objected to the attack.
The boy later collapsed and was being rushed to hospital in a 108 ambulance when he died on the way.
Following the incident, the Saibaba Colony police registered a murder case and arrested both Divya and Rajadurai. The trial was being held in a special court set up to investigate atrocities against people belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.
During the trial, it was submitted that the boy had earlier informed his father about the abuse allegedly inflicted by his mother and Rajadurai. The child had reportedly pleaded with his father to take him away from the house. The father had consoled him saying he would take him and his sister away once their new house was built.
Public Prosecutor Balasubramaniam appeared for the prosecution and argued the case. The special court, after examining the evidence, found both accused guilty and convicted them. The sentence will be announced on June 22.