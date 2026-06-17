Coimbatore court convicts mother, lover in murder of six-year-old boy

Child tortured by mother and lover

The prosecution said Divya, a resident of Kovilmedu in Saibaba Colony, was living separately from her husband along with her son Abhishek (6) and three-year-old daughter. She was employed at a cardboard box manufacturing unit.

During this period, she developed a relationship with Rajadurai, a driver from the same locality. Investigators alleged that the duo viewed the children as an obstacle to their relationship and frequently subjected them to physical abuse, with Abhishek bearing the brunt of the violence.