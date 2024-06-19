Coimbatore Corporation slaps fine of Rs 50,000 on contractor for leaving manhole open after desilting work

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Corporation has slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the contractor for leaving a manhole open after desilting work in Gandhipuram.

The action comes after a woman slipped into the drain on a 100-foot road a few days ago.

The woman escaped with minor injuries after falling into the three-and-a-half-foot-deep drain.

Workers who removed silt and blocks ahead of the monsoon to facilitate the smooth running of water had left it open after the completion of work.

As the video of the incident went viral, the civic body plunged into action and closed two open drains with lids in the area on Monday.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran said to the media on Tuesday that the contractor, who left the drain open was slapped with a penalty of Rs 50,000.

Also, disciplinary action will be initiated against the civic body’s engineer for failing to monitor and take required safety measures. A memo has been served in this regard and efforts are to be taken to inspect and close down all open drains.

Meanwhile, drains were found either open or damaged in several areas across the city posing a threat to pedestrians. “The officials should ensure that drains are closed properly after desilting work to avoid any further tragedy,” said residents.