Coimbatore: In daring act, cop clings to moving car in Hosur to nab gutkha smuggler

According to police, constable Rajiv Gandhi signalled a car arriving from Bengaluru to stop at the Zuzuvadi check post on the outskirts of Hosur. However, the driver rammed into the cop, forcing him to hang on to the front of the moving vehicle. Shocked onlookers watched as the car sped away along the national highway.

A quick response from the Hosur SIPCOT team, led by Inspector Syed Mubarak, resulted in a high-speed chase that covered four kilometres. The vehicle was finally intercepted near the Hosur Dargah area.