Coimbatore: In daring act, cop clings to moving car in Hosur to nab gutkha smuggler
COIMABTORE: In a daring and cinematic incident, a police constable clung to the bonnet of a speeding car for four kilometres to apprehend a gutkha smuggler near Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Sunday night.
According to police, constable Rajiv Gandhi signalled a car arriving from Bengaluru to stop at the Zuzuvadi check post on the outskirts of Hosur. However, the driver rammed into the cop, forcing him to hang on to the front of the moving vehicle. Shocked onlookers watched as the car sped away along the national highway.
A quick response from the Hosur SIPCOT team, led by Inspector Syed Mubarak, resulted in a high-speed chase that covered four kilometres. The vehicle was finally intercepted near the Hosur Dargah area.
Even after being cornered, the accused, identified as Yarap Basha, 34, allegedly attempted to ram the police personnel to escape. The officers, however, surrounded the car and secured the driver and rescued the constable.
A search of the vehicle revealed 390 kg of gutkha and several bottles of liquor, believed to have been smuggled from Karnataka. Constable Rajiv Gandhi sustained a leg fracture in the incident and was admitted to a Hosur hospital for treatment.