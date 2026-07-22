Coimbatore consumer group opposes TN's plan to procure only AC buses

COIMBATORE: A consumer rights organisation in Coimbatore has urged the state government to reconsider its proposal to procure only air-conditioned (AC) buses for future additions to the state transport fleet, contending that such a move would make public transport less affordable for lakhs of commuters.
In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) welcomed the government's efforts to modernise public transport and improve passenger comfort. However, it stressed that the foremost responsibility of the state transport undertakings is to provide affordable, reliable and accessible transport to the largest section of the population.
Highlighting the wide disparity in fares, the organisation pointed out that the minimum fare in an ordinary town bus is around Rs 5, compared with about Rs 25 in an AC bus. In mofussil services, ordinary buses charge around 58 paise per kilometre, while AC buses cost nearly Rs 1.70 per kilometre.
"An AC bus costs at least Rs 6 lakh more than an ordinary bus, consumes about 40 per cent more fuel and entails nearly 15 per cent higher maintenance costs, placing an additional financial burden on the state transport corporations," K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of CCC, said in the representation.
The consumer body noted that government buses are the primary mode of transport for students, daily wage earners, workers, senior citizens and low and middle-income families. It said the shortage of ordinary buses has already resulted in overcrowded services, forcing many passengers to travel on footboards despite paying the full fare.
"Most commuters are looking for safe, dependable and affordable transport rather than luxury travel. Expanding the fleet of ordinary buses would better serve the needs of the vast majority of passengers than replacing them with premium services," Kathirmathiyon said.
The CCC urged the government to adopt a balanced procurement policy by continuing to prioritise ordinary buses while introducing AC buses selectively on routes where there is demonstrable passenger demand.