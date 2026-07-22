Coimbatore consumer group opposes TN's plan to procure only AC buses

In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) welcomed the government's efforts to modernise public transport and improve passenger comfort. However, it stressed that the foremost responsibility of the state transport undertakings is to provide affordable, reliable and accessible transport to the largest section of the population.

Highlighting the wide disparity in fares, the organisation pointed out that the minimum fare in an ordinary town bus is around Rs 5, compared with about Rs 25 in an AC bus. In mofussil services, ordinary buses charge around 58 paise per kilometre, while AC buses cost nearly Rs 1.70 per kilometre.