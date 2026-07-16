Coimbatore: Consumer forum urges CM Vijay to enforce road re-laying rules

In a representation to the Chief Minister, K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of CCC, claimed that roads in several parts of the state continue to be re-laid without proper milling or scraping of the existing surface, resulting in a gradual increase in the Finished Road Level (FRL).

After the issue was raised earlier through a public interest litigation, the government informed the Madras High Court that all local bodies had been instructed not to increase road levels while relaying roads. Subsequently, the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Municipal Administration issued directions requiring civic bodies to maintain the existing road level after relaying.