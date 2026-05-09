Coimbatore: Congress worker hacked to death in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A local Congress functionary was hacked to death near Krishnagiri, with police suspecting business rivalry to be the motive behind the murder.
The deceased was identified as Sathyaseelan (50), the president of the Congress village committee from Jambukuttapatti, near Pochampalli, in Krishnagiri district. Police said he had left home on Thursday morning and had not returned by nightfall, prompting family members to search for him.
On Friday morning, passers-by found his body lying in a pool of blood beneath a tree inside his farmhouse and alerted the police.
Personnel from the Nagarasampatti police station rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sathyaseelan had been hacked to death by unidentified assailants.
Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai visited the spot and conducted inquiries with officials. The body was later sent to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a murder case and formed two special teams to trace the accused. Investigators suspect that the killing may have been linked to business rivalry, as Sathyaseelan was also involved in real estate.