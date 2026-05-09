Coimbatore: Congress worker hacked to death in Krishnagiri

Personnel from the Nagarasampatti police station rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sathyaseelan had been hacked to death by unidentified assailants.

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai visited the spot and conducted inquiries with officials. The body was later sent to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a murder case and formed two special teams to trace the accused. Investigators suspect that the killing may have been linked to business rivalry, as Sathyaseelan was also involved in real estate.