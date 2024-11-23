Coimbatore Congress infighting in the open, 'Mayura' Jayakumar among 3 booked for issuing threats to INTUC leader

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police booked All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary ‘Mayura’ Jayakumar and two others for issuing threats to party functionaries.

A group of party functionaries complained against Jayakumar to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport by road from Palakkad in Kerala to take a flight to New Delhi last Sunday night.

It is alleged that Jayakumar and INTUC president ‘Kovai’ Selvan entered into a wordy duel at the airport on Sunday night. As tension prevailed, the CISF sleuths intervened and persuaded the two factions to leave the spot. The video of the incident went viral on social media causing embarrassment to party functionaries.

Selvan lodged a complaint the next day against Jayakumar. Based on his complaint, the Coimbatore city police booked Jayakumar and two others (Tamil Selvan and Krishnamurthy) on charges of verbally abusing and issuing death threats. Further inquiries are on.

Tension has been up in the party after some members of the District Congress Committee passed a resolution to remove Jayakumar from his post alleging that he misused his position.