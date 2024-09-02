Coimbatore Collector promises action against Valparai govt college staff accused of sexual harassment

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday said that departmental action will be initiated against the staff members accused of sexually harassing girl students at the Government Arts College in Valparai.

“Speedy action will be taken on the complaints of sexual harassment against girl students. The district administration has been sensitising the students on the issue of sexual harassment in schools and colleges. To ensure safety of women in public places and in the premises of educational institutions, various issues of concern are being addressed by the administration,” the Collector told the media in Coimbatore.

He also said that demands have come up to install CCTV cameras at the public transport centres and improve lighting in streets at night. “All these demands will be considered after perusal,” he added.

Three teaching staff and a lab technician were arrested on Saturday for sexually harassing at least six girl students in the Valparai college.

The accused Sathish Kumar, 39; Muraliraj, 33; and Rajapandi, 35 who are temporary assistant professors, and lab technician Anbarasu, 37, were arrested following complaints by the girl students.

“The accused sent explicit messages and photos to girl students and misbehaved with them during class hours,” police said.

The four staff members were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the Government Arts College M Sivasubramanian suspended the accused on Monday.