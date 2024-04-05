Coimbatore: Collapsed wild tusker revived by forest dept in Masinagudi

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker, which collapsed due to suspected dehydration, was successfully revived by the forest department in Masinagudi in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Besides gaining strength to stand on its feet, the elephant, aged around six years, also began to chase the forest department team led by P Arun Kumar, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR- buffer zone) and veterinarians before retreating into the forest cover.

At around 8.30 am, the elephant collapsed due to exhaustion at a ‘patta’ land near Singara forest area in Masinagudi. On receiving information from villagers, the MTR forest team, along with veterinarian Rajesh Kumar, arrived and administered glucose and liquid food with medicine.

The elephant, which was found dehydrated, also suffered from diarrhea. After treatment, it was woken up by the staff. Suddenly, the elephant, which had regained strength to get up on its feet, also began to chase the forest department staff before retreating into the forest area. A team has been deployed to monitor the movement of the elephant.

Due to the continuous dry spell, wild animals have been left with a lack of adequate fodder and water in the forests.