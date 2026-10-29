Coimbatore Central Prison beefs up security after Theni jailbreak

Around 300 personnel, including prison guards and police personnel, are involved in security and surveillance at the sprawling prison. Mobile phone jammers and CCTV cameras have already been installed to prevent unauthorised communication and monitor activities inside the facility.

Security has also been strengthened at the prisoners' ward at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where inmates requiring medical attention are admitted for treatment. Besides police personnel guarding prisoners undergoing treatment, a sub-inspector and armed police personnel have been deployed at the entrance to prevent escapes.

The additional measures also follow an incident a few months ago in which an inter-state fraud accused, wanted in more than 40 cheating cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, escaped from the hospital ward while undergoing treatment. He was subsequently traced and apprehended.