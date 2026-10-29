Coimbatore Central Prison beefs up security after Theni jailbreak

COIMBATORE: Security has been tightened at the Coimbatore Central Prison following the escape of 17 inmates from a prison in Theni on the night of October 26.
As part of the heightened security measures, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel conducted a parade on the prison premises on Wednesday, wearing protective gear and helmets and carrying lathis to demonstrate their preparedness to handle possible unrest.
Established in 1872, the Coimbatore Central Prison currently houses around 2,300 prisoners, including convicts and remand prisoners. “Prisoners have been instructed to complete their daily work and return to their cells by 5.30 pm, against the earlier deadline of 6 pm. Prison staff have also been directed to carry walkie-talkies and lathis while on duty,” noted an official.
Around 300 personnel, including prison guards and police personnel, are involved in security and surveillance at the sprawling prison. Mobile phone jammers and CCTV cameras have already been installed to prevent unauthorised communication and monitor activities inside the facility.
Security has also been strengthened at the prisoners' ward at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where inmates requiring medical attention are admitted for treatment. Besides police personnel guarding prisoners undergoing treatment, a sub-inspector and armed police personnel have been deployed at the entrance to prevent escapes.
The additional measures also follow an incident a few months ago in which an inter-state fraud accused, wanted in more than 40 cheating cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, escaped from the hospital ward while undergoing treatment. He was subsequently traced and apprehended.