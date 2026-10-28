Coimbatore: CB-CID begins probe in Dalit student's death

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID has commenced a probe into the death of A Akilan, a Dalit student who had ended his life over caste-based taunts from his classmates.
The Peelamedu police initially arrested two of his classmates under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Akilan was in Class 11 at a government-aided school in Coimbatore. The class teacher and headmaster were suspended.
The CB-CID registered a case and initiated a preliminary inquiry. A team led by SP Sri Devi questioned Akilan's parents at their house regarding the circumstances of his death.
The team also inspected the school and records of the Peelamedu police's probe. The arrested students are likely to be questioned.