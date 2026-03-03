Coimbatore: Boy drowns while bathing in quarry

The victim, A Sivasankaran of JJ Nagar, had gone to the quarry at Uppuparai along with three friends on Monday afternoon. According to police, two of the boys stayed back on the shore as they did not know how to swim, while Sivasankaran and another friend entered the water.

In a playful challenge, the two swam towards a distant rock in the quarry pit, competing to touch it and return. After reaching the rock and attempting to swim back, Sivasankaran suddenly slipped into deeper waters and drowned.