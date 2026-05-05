Coimbatore: Bank told to compensate for forcible seizure, auction without notice

The complainant, Charles Daniel, a resident of Madukkarai in Coimbatore, had purchased a new car by availing a loan of Rs 12.70 lakh from a nationalised bank in Kovaipudur.

He stated that he had been regularly paying his monthly instalments with interest, but defaulted on dues of around Rs nine lakh during the period between 2020 and 2022, when his business was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his petition, Charles Daniel said he approached the bank seeking additional time to clear the dues, but his request was rejected.