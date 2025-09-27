Coimbatore: AWPS inspector run over by truck, dies

COIMBATORE: A woman inspector attached to All Women Police Station (AWPS)- Coimbatore South died after being run over by a truck on Friday early morning. The deceased, R Banumathi (52), wife of Radhakrishnan, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by her son. “She arrived at Hope College from Srivilliputhur after appearing in a court case around 4.30 am, and her son picked her up in a two-wheeler,” police said.

While heading home through Kamarajar Road to their residence at Barathipuram in Singanallur, the rider attempted to overtake a rice-laden truck. However, he lost control on a battered stretch and Banumathi fell off the vehicle.

“She was unexpectedly run over by the truck. The cop was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital; however, she died on the way,” police said. The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) sleuths registered a case against truck driver Irulappan from Rajapalayam, and further inquiries are on.