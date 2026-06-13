Coimbatore airport's Rs 2,200-cr expansion plan: New terminal, cargo handling centre, access road from L&T bypass

COIMBATORE: With the Rs 2,200 crore expansion project underway, the Coimbatore International Airport is likely to handle 1.16 crore passengers by 2037, Airport Director Mohammed Arif said on Saturday.
As a result of various measures being taken at Coimbatore Airport to enhance passenger experience, passenger traffic has increased from 1.32 million in 2015 to 3.42 million this year, he said, adding that the number of passengers is projected to reach 1.16 crores by 2037.
"Similarly, cargo handling has increased to 15,000 tonnes this year, registering a growth of 50 per cent. A 67.52-kilowatt solar power plant has also been established. The number of international tourists using the airport has risen to 30,792. Work is under way to expand the passenger car parking area to 19,500 square metres," he noted.
"For the first phase of expansion, the state government has acquired and handed over the required land for the project. Once approval is received from the Central government, tenders will be floated, and the next phase of work will begin," he said.
Noting that at present, the airport has parking space for 18 aircraft, he said an expansion plan is being implemented to accommodate 14 additional aircraft. The new facilities will allow the additional aircraft to operate in and out of the airport, while the existing space for 18 aircraft will continue to be used for parking, he said.
"The expansion will include a new terminal and a cargo-handling centre with all required facilities. A new access road is also likely to be created from the L&T Bypass Road area," he said.