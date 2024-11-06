Coimbatore airport receives bomb threat via email as CM Stalin returns to Chennai

CHENNAI: The Coimbatore International Airport received a bomb threat via email while Chief Minister MK Stalin was concluding his events in Coimbatore and preparing to return to Chennai by flight, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Authorities have immediately launched an investigation into the threat.

The email, which was sent to airport officials, warned of a bomb explosion at the airport.

Security measures have been heightened as a precautionary measure, and a thorough check of the premises is underway.