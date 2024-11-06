Coimbatore Aerospace and Defence Park to generate 10K jobs: TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa on Tuesday said the Aerospace and Defence (A&D) Park coming up at Varapatti in Coimbatore will generate 10,000 jobs.

Addressing the media, after inspecting the park being set up at a cost estimate of Rs 260 crore in an area of 370 acres, Rajaa sought to allay the fears of landowners over poor compensation.

“For the upcoming park, the landowners will be given an amount fixed by the district administration on par with market standards,” he said.

Claiming that the state government is focused on establishing industrial estates that do not cause pollution to the environment, Rajaa said, “In these industries, the wastewater is reused after treatment, unlike before. So there is no chance of effluents getting discharged from industrial estates.”

“Students from Tamil Nadu will be provided with required skill training to employ them in these facilities. The state government is functioning with the sole aim of ensuring equitable growth in all parts of the state,” Rajaa said.

Urging the union government to speed up expansion works of Coimbatore International Airport, the minister said the state government sanctioned Rs 2,088 crore and gave away land acquired for the project to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) unconditionally.

“With the handing over of land, the union government should speed up the next phase of work,” he said.