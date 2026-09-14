Coimbatore: Accused shot at after cop attacked in escape bid

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old man, arrested for abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, was shot and apprehended after he attempted to flee by attacking a woman police inspector while recovering a weapon in Coimbatore on Sunday.
The two accused, Santhosh (24) and Thavasi (28), were arrested for abducting a 14-year-old girl around 7.30 pm on Saturday and raping her at a house in Kanjikonampalayam by threatening her with a sickle.
Acting on a complaint, the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS-South) registered a case and arrested the duo soon after the incident. During the course of inquiry, Thavasi claimed to have concealed a sickle in a nearby location.
A police team led by Inspector Suvarnavalli took him to the spot to retrieve the weapon. Suddenly, Thavasi took the sickle and attacked the Inspector, causing injury. As he attempted to run away, Sub-Inspector Silambarasan opened fire in self-defence after the accused failed to heed repeated warnings.
Police said Thavasi, who received a gunshot wound in the left leg, was immediately rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), while the injured inspector has also been admitted for treatment. The victim girl was subjected to a medical examination. Further investigation is on.