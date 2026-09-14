Coimbatore: Accused shot at after cop attacked in escape bid

The two accused, Santhosh (24) and Thavasi (28), were arrested for abducting a 14-year-old girl around 7.30 pm on Saturday and raping her at a house in Kanjikonampalayam by threatening her with a sickle.

Acting on a complaint, the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS-South) registered a case and arrested the duo soon after the incident. During the course of inquiry, Thavasi claimed to have concealed a sickle in a nearby location.