Coimbatore: 2 held for smuggling 9.25 kg ganja by train

The police intercepted two person, who arrived by a train from Odisha and were walking along the Goodshed Road near the railway station. After a search, the officials seized around 9.25 kg of ganja, Rs 4,500 in cash and two mobile phones from the accused, identified as Abhimanyu (21), from Kerala and Shyam, (20), of Arivoli Nagar in Coimbatore. Inquiries revealed that they were also facing charges for smuggling 19 kg of ganja from Cuttack in Odisha. Further investigations are under way.