Coimbatore: 14 injured as omnibus rams into truck in Salem

Police said the tyres-laden truck, driven by Pallu (41), was bound for Haryana from a tyre manufacturing unit in Perambalur. At around 2 am, while passing through Gandhipuram near Attur, Pallu attempted to turn the vehicle to the opposite side of the road, when it developed a fault and came to a halt blocking the way.

At that time, an omnibus, driven by Kumaran (28) and carrying 29 passengers from Karur to Chennai, rammed into the stationary truck. In the impact, the truck overturned, while the front portion of the bus was badly damaged. Both the truck driver and bus driver sustained injuries along with passengers, all hailing from Chennai.

The Attur police sent the injured persons to Attur Government Hospital. Police have registered a case, and further inquiries are under way.