Coconut farmers plan hunger strike seeking Rs 170 per kg of copra

TIRUCHY: Coconut farmers demanded to fix Rs 170 per kg of copra and decided to organise a hunger strike pressing their demand, said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association on Tuesday. He said, the coconut farmers have been demanding a decent pricing for the past 18 years. Farmers have been demanding for the fixation of the MSP of Rs 170 per kg of copra by the Centre. “We expect the Centre announces the increased MSP during the Winter Session otherwise the farmers will protest led by Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association founder president Easan Murugasamy in front of the Parliament,” he said and added hunger strike date would be announced later.