Coconut export prices surge to Rs 70 per kg; Here is why

Tamil Nadu leads coconut exports with 31% share

According to exporter KS Kamaludeen, Tamil Nadu accounts for 31% of India's total coconut exports, making it the leading coconut-exporting State.

Coconuts from Tamil Nadu are primarily exported to Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates. Singapore is another major export destination.

Export-quality coconuts must meet specific size and weight requirements. They should have a circumference of around 13 inches and weigh between 100 and 300 grams. Each sack typically contains 13 kg or 25 coconuts, while a single container can carry nearly 18,000 coconuts.