Coconut export prices surge to Rs 70 per kg; Here is why

CHENNAI: Coconut export prices have surged to Rs 55–70 per kg from an average of Rs 25 two years ago, driven by a decline in production and a shortage of quality coconuts, exporters said.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the sharp rise has increased export costs, while the availability of coconuts meeting international quality standards has become a challenge.
According to exporter KS Kamaludeen, Tamil Nadu accounts for 31% of India's total coconut exports, making it the leading coconut-exporting State.
Coconuts from Tamil Nadu are primarily exported to Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates. Singapore is another major export destination.
Export-quality coconuts must meet specific size and weight requirements. They should have a circumference of around 13 inches and weigh between 100 and 300 grams. Each sack typically contains 13 kg or 25 coconuts, while a single container can carry nearly 18,000 coconuts.
Exporters procure coconuts from Kangeyam in Tiruppur district and Peravurani in Thanjavur district.
Kamaludeen said coconut exports have gradually increased following a reduction in tensions affecting the trade. However, prices have continued to rise.
“Coconuts were exported at an average price of Rs 25 per kg two years ago and Rs 40–48 per kg last year. The price has now increased to Rs 70 per kg,” he said.
While coconut export prices generally remained between Rs 25 and Rs 30 per kg, they have now risen nearly threefold. Traders attributed the increase to inadequate rainfall, which has affected coconut production and made it difficult to source sufficient quantities of export-quality coconuts.