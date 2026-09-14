Cochin Shipyard gets 127 acres to build hybrid facility at VOC Port

CHENNAI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd has paid Rs 280 crore towards land for its proposed hybrid shipyard at the VO Chindanbaranar port in Thoothukudi. It will be spread across 110.14 acres of land and 17.29 acres of waterfront and has been planned in three phases till December 2027.
The state-run shipbuilder has received the allotment letter from the VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, according to its investor presentation submitted to the stock exchanges on September 10. Under the proposal, 62.18 acres will be allotted this month, followed by 41.96 acres by April 2027 and six acres by December 2027.
The facility is planned as a brownfield capacity expansion under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme. It will undertake shipbuilding, ship repair and offshore fabrication. The facility is proposed adjacent to the larger greenfield shipbuilding cluster planned at Thoothukudi.
The proposed cluster is being developed through National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between VOC Port and SIPCOT.
The two entities signed an MoU in September 2025 to develop a mega shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi.
NSHIP-TN, South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and Sagarmala Finance Corporation signed an MoU in April for a proposed 2.5million-gross-tonne annual-capacity greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi.