Cochin Shipyard gets 127 acres to build hybrid facility at VOC Port

The state-run shipbuilder has received the allotment letter from the VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, according to its investor presentation submitted to the stock exchanges on September 10. Under the proposal, 62.18 acres will be allotted this month, followed by 41.96 acres by April 2027 and six acres by December 2027.



The facility is planned as a brownfield capacity expansion under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme. It will undertake shipbuilding, ship repair and offshore fabrication. The facility is proposed adjacent to the larger greenfield shipbuilding cluster planned at Thoothukudi.



The proposed cluster is being developed through National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between VOC Port and SIPCOT.