Coastal Tamil Nadu likely to receive normal to above-normal rain in August, Western Ghats may face deficit: India Meteorological Department

The outlook comes even as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry continue to record a rainfall deficit during the ongoing southwest monsoon. Between June 1 and August 1, the region received 100.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 122.7 mm, registering a 18% deficit, according to IMD data.

The IMD said rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would vary across regions during August. North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as well as South Coastal Tamil Nadu, are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. North Interior Tamil Nadu and South Interior Tamil Nadu are likely to record normal rainfall, while the Western Ghats districts are forecast to receive below-normal rainfall.