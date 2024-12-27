Coastal hamlets of south TN districts pray for 2004 tsunami victims

MADURAI: The 20th anniversary of the Tsunami was observed in parts of coastal hamlets in southern districts including Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Scores of tearful fishers mourned the victims of the 2004 Tsunami killer waves. Many people clad in black, marked the day with silent processions through streets and solemn rituals.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Environment Climate Change, T Mano Thangaraj, Padmanabhapuram MLA, Collector R Alagumeena, Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam, and Mayor R Mahesh were among those who paid homage at the tsunami memorial at Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari.

To mark the anniversary, several fishers showered flower petals in the sea at Mutharaiyar Colony near Threspuram in Thoothukudi and poured milk in shallow waters. Moreover, candles were lit and prayers were chanted in memory of those dead. Fishing operations were suspended, sources said.