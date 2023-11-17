Coastal districts of TN including Chennai to receive intense rain from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Several areas of coastal districts, including Chennai are likely to witness intense rain during weekends due to the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, stated that another system is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal which might bring heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu from next week.

A cyclonic storm Midhili formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal likely to move northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with a wind speed of 60 kmph-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph on Friday.

Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation prevails over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi are likely to heavy rain from tomorrow.

The rest of the state might receive light to moderate rain in the coming days.

"Similarly, another system is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 20 that will subsequently intensify into a low-pressure area. Many places are expected to receive rain starting next week. However, there won't be a break from rainfall activity for Tamil Nadu throughout this month," said a senior official at RMC.

Though the northeast monsoon is active over Tamil Nadu, the State continues to see a deficit amount of rainfall of 15 percent.

Chennai received 303 mm of rainfall which is 42 percent less rainfall recorded than usual during the monsoon season so far. However, a few districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore recorded excess rainfall with 733 mm, 433 mm, and 330 mm.

Commenting on the weather update, an independent weather blogger stated that due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal northern parts of Tamil Nadu might receive heavy rainfall from Saturday. But, light to moderate rainfall has been predicted over southern districts for the next few days.