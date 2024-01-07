Coastal districts, including Chennai, will receive intense spells on Monday

CHENNAI: Chennaities woke up to cloudy skies and moderate spells on Sunday. The intense spell is likely to continue for the next 24 hours under the influence of cyclonic circulation and a trough prevailing over the sea.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow warning for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai predicting heavy rain.

Areas including Tondiarpet, Egmore, Mylapore, Vyasarpadi, Guindy, Ashok Nagar, Pattinampakkam, Nungambakkam, and Velachery experienced light to moderate rain on Sunday.

The shower led to water logging in interior roads and minor traffic gridlock in many places in the city.

The weather station in Ennore received a copious amount of rainfall with 66 mm.

Followed by Nungambakkam 17 mm, Meenambakkam 9 mm, YMCA Nandanam, and Anna University recorded 8.5 mm and 8 mm of rainfall.

Due to cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood now lies over the South East Arabian Sea at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Also, a trough from the cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood to Vidarbha across south Konkan, south Madhya Maharashtra at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Very heavy rain is likely to occur over Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. At least nine districts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli has given yellow warning predicting heavy rain on Monday.

"The rainfall activity in January is not an unusual activity in the state, we have witnessed moderate spells, and even a cyclone was formed a few years ago. The intense spells over coastal districts will reduce gradually from Tuesday. In addition, the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move and monsoon spells expected over southern parts of Tamil Nadu from next week," said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone center at RMC.

On January 9 and 10, heavy rain is expected over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Kanyakumari, and some areas in isolated places in the State might receive light to moderate rain due to the same.

On the other hand, as the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu is likely to end.

The cold weather is expected to begin in the State, and the minimum temperature will drop within a few days.