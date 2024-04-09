Coastal authority returns CMDA's development proposals for three Chennai beaches

CHENNAI: The ambitious plans charted by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to re-develop three city beaches have hit a roadblock, as the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) returned the proposals and directed it to explore possibilities for Blue Flag certification. Presently, Kovalam is the only beach in the city with the certification.

The planning authority had submitted proposals for beach fronts from Injambakkam to Akkarai, Kasimedu beach, and Tiruvottiyur beach for redevelopment under the Integrated Coastal Community Development initiative, which is a part of the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation Project.

In its proposal, the CMDA said Chennai possesses a beautiful shoreline stretching from Ennore Creek in the north to Kovalam in the south. Among these stretches, Marina Beach and Elliot's Beach (Besant Nagar) stand out as the most popular recreational spots for the public. Apart from them, approximately 20 other disconnected shorefronts currently lack maintenance and infrastructure due to pollution.

Under the project, CMDA proposed pedestrian walkways, landscape, play area (temporary), food court, open-air theatre, open parking, planter box, and others in all three selected beaches.

Earlier, the District Coastal Zone Management Authority had cleared the project and recommended it to TNSCZMA. However, as the project area falls under the CRZ-II zone, it requires central government clearance, which is possible only if TNSCZMA gives its nod.

In its meeting held a few days ago, the TNSCZMA discussed the proposals and acknowledged the necessity of the projects for the benefit of the coastal communities and nearby localities by means of providing alternate livelihood opportunities.

The deliberation covered the provisions of the Blue Flag Certification Programme. The authority suggested the CMDA to explore the possibility of the project for Blue Flag certification in consultation with NCSCM (National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management).

As per project specifications, a beach area of 2.206 hectares extending from Injambakkam to Akkarai will be developed at Rs 40.03 crore while 2,875 sqm of Kasimedu beach will be developed at Rs 5.41 crore. The CMDA has earmarked Rs 37.64 crore to re-develop 2.88 hectares of Tiruvottiyur beach.

As Blue Flag certification mandates the authorities to preserve the ecosystem of the beaches, including water quality, the CMDA ought to protect the environment apart from re-developing them. A senior official said new proposals would be prepared and steps would be taken for blue flag certificates as per the authority's submission.

Beach - Area - Project cost

Injambakkam to Akkarai - 2.2 hectares - Rs 40 crore

Kasimedu Beach - 2,875 sqm - Rs 5.41 crore

Tiruvottiyur Beach - 2.88 hectares - Rs 37.64 crore

(All the project area falls under CRZ-II classification)