Coast Guard on high alert along TN, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh coasts

The low-pressure area was notified on November 13. Coast Guard radar stations are maintaining continuous surveillance of the developing weather system, while maritime patrols have been intensified to alert fishermen, merchant vessels and other mariners about changing weather conditions, the presser said.

The Coast Guard's Remote Operating stations, including the one in Chennai, are broadcasting weather warnings and safety advisories in regional languages through VHF channels. Vessels at anchorage have also been cautioned, and port authorities have been kept informed to take precautionary measures.