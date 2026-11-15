Coast Guard on high alert along TN, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh coasts

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard has stepped up operational preparedness along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts, placing ships and aircraft on alert and forming disaster response teams following the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal that has the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm.
The low-pressure area was notified on November 13. Coast Guard radar stations are maintaining continuous surveillance of the developing weather system, while maritime patrols have been intensified to alert fishermen, merchant vessels and other mariners about changing weather conditions, the presser said.
The Coast Guard's Remote Operating stations, including the one in Chennai, are broadcasting weather warnings and safety advisories in regional languages through VHF channels. Vessels at anchorage have also been cautioned, and port authorities have been kept informed to take precautionary measures.
Coast Guard ships and aircraft are also on standby to undertake search and rescue operations, evacuation and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.
Disaster Response Teams have been formed along the three coastal regions for immediate mobilisation in case of emergencies. Coast Guard ships and aircraft are also on standby to undertake search and rescue operations, evacuation and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, if required.