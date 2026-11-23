CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard seized around 77 kg of cannabis and apprehended two crew members after intercepting a boat near Pamban in Ramanathapuram on November 22.
Acting on credible intelligence, the Indian Coast Guard Station, Mandapam, conducted the operation in coordination with the Customs Central Intelligence Unit, Tiruchy.
The seized contraband, boat and two crew members were brought to Mandapam and handed over to the Customs Central Intelligence Unit for further legal action.
The operation was part of the Coast Guard's efforts to prevent illicit maritime activities and strengthen security in Indian waters, said a note from PIB.