Coast Guard chief meets CM Vijay, discusses security, rescue ops

The discussions on Tuesday also covered search and rescue (SAR) operations, prevention of illicit maritime activities, marine environmental conservation, and the welfare of Coast Guard veterans, according to a Defence Ministry release.

Sivamani emphasised the need to equip fishing vessels with distress alert transmitters and mandatory life-saving equipment to improve the chances of survival during maritime emergencies.

He also briefed the chief minister on the Coast Guard's recent search and rescue operations that helped save several lives, including those of Tamil Nadu fishermen.