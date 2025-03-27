COAS visits Defence college in the Nilgiris

CHENNAI: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), delivered a strategic discourse for the 80th Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, The Nilgiris.

In his speech on the multifaceted national security landscape, General Dwivedi redefined the Indian Army’s operational paradigm as a cutting-edge, adaptive instrument of national resilience; meticulously unpacking complex geopolitical challenges.

He outlined transformative military initiatives designed to enhance operational capabilities, technological adaptability and strategic responsiveness of Indian Armed Forces. He also interacted with the faculty members, discussing key aspects of operational art and leadership development.

The COAS was briefed by the DSSC Commandant on the activities of the first Deep Purple Division, which is a tri-services vision with an integrated curriculum, designed to enhance integration for future military leaders and to prepare them for challenging staff appointments.

General Dwivedi also visited the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington and reviewed the training session. He commended all ranks of Madras Regimental Centre for their dedication.

The COAS also stressed on training Agniveers and the importance of incorporating technology in training so that they become adept at handling latest tech equipment, and also enhance operational readiness.