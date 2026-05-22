Coalition scripts history in rainbow government

CHENNAI: Seven Dalits, two Brahmins, five from minority communities, ten from DMK’s once stronghold Chennai and its surroundings, nine from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s backyard in the Kongu belt, but none from 19 districts, including Theni, which has sent three chief ministers, two from Congress, sixteen who grew through the ranks of fan club over the years, and four women, all part of the first coalition government in Tamil Nadu since Independence.
Barring a handful of them, the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Cabinet, which was expanded with the addition of 23 MLAs who were sworn-in on Thursday, is largely populated by unknown faces. However, it still was the discussion point all through the day in Tamil Nadu, mainly due to its mixed composition.
The focus of Thursday’s expansion was seven MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Caste community finding representation in the Cabinet, including Rajmohan, who was sworn-in in the first phase. And with the addition of VCK on Friday, the number would go up to eight. Some of these MLAs have got key portfolios, including Rajmohan (School Education), D Logesh Tamilselvan, son of former Speaker P Dhanapal (Commercial Taxes and Registration), and Congress MLA P Viswanathan (Higher Education).
The government also scripted history with the induction of Congress MLAs, P Viswanathan and S Rajesh Kumar, to form the first coalition government – something that both DMK and AIADMK resisted all along despite pressure from alliance partners. Rajesh Kumar, said to be the first Congress leader to formally broach the idea of tying up with Vijay’s TVK, was given Tourism Department.
Party sources said 16 ministers had previously held organisational responsibilities in Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam before being fielded as party candidates.
Minority representation also figured prominently, including Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, Mohamed Farvas, Srinath and N Marie Wilson among the prominent faces. One more will be added when IUML joins the Cabinet.
District-wise, Chennai accounted for seven Cabinet members, besides the Speaker and Whip, and the number goes up when Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are also added. In terms of region, the Kongu belt emerged as a major beneficiary, securing nine berths, including MLAs from Avinashi, Kumarapalayam, Erode East, Rasipuram, Salem South, Coimbatore North, and Kinathukadavu.
However, the expansion also drew attention for the absence of representation from several districts. As many as 19 districts were left without Cabinet representation, including Tiruvallur district, where TVK had won nine of the ten constituencies. Theni district, which produced former chief ministers MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and O Panneerselvam, did not find a place in the new Cabinet.
In a surprise move that came merely five days of portfolios being allocated to the ministers who took charge along with the Chief Minister, senior leader KA Sengottaiyan was moved from the Finance portfolio to Revenue and Disaster Management Department, a development that immediately drew political attention within administrative and ruling coalition circles.
Sengottaiyan will now oversee Revenue Administration, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Bhoodan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly affairs.
The crucial Finance, Planning and Development portfolio was handed over to first-time MLA Marie Wilson, who also received charge of pensions and pensionary benefits. Wilson represents the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency.