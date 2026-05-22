Coalition scripts history in rainbow government

Barring a handful of them, the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Cabinet, which was expanded with the addition of 23 MLAs who were sworn-in on Thursday, is largely populated by unknown faces. However, it still was the discussion point all through the day in Tamil Nadu, mainly due to its mixed composition.

The focus of Thursday’s expansion was seven MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Caste community finding representation in the Cabinet, including Rajmohan, who was sworn-in in the first phase. And with the addition of VCK on Friday, the number would go up to eight. Some of these MLAs have got key portfolios, including Rajmohan (School Education), D Logesh Tamilselvan, son of former Speaker P Dhanapal (Commercial Taxes and Registration), and Congress MLA P Viswanathan (Higher Education).