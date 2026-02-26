Coalition government against Tamil Nadu's interests, says KMDK

COIMBATORE: Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) general secretary ER Eswaran on Thursday said that a coalition government would not be conducive to stable governance in Tamil Nadu, asserting that only a single-party rule can ensure sustained development.
Addressing the media in Coimbatore, the Tiruchengode MLA said stability is essential for growth. “A single-party government alone can provide the stable administration required for development. Growth should remain the primary focus, without other considerations,” he said.
Eswaran also confirmed that KMDK has been invited for seat-sharing talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance on Friday. “The number of constituencies to be allocated to our party will be known soon,” he added.