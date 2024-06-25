Coal scam: Arappor Iyakkam seeks permission to silently protest inside Assembly

CHENNAI: Alleging that the state government is protecting persons involved in coal import scam, Arappor Iyakkam has requested Speaker M Appavu to give permission to silently protest inside the Assembly.

In a petition to the Speaker, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, recalled that he had filed a complaint against some Tangedco officials and Adani Global Private Limited about alleged corruption of Rs. 6,066 Crore in the import of coal between 2012 and 2016.

"After our remainders to DVAC, it had sought prior approval under 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act from the government to probe. However, for the past 1.5 years, the Secretary of the Public department, falling directly under Chief Minister, has been withholding permission to DVAC, " he said.

He further alleged that the senior IAS officers are being pressured to not provide with permission to probe the Adani scam. On the other hand, the loss due to such Corruption by Adani and others has been placed directly on the common man through tariff increase.

"At this crucial juncture of demand notice of the Electricity department on June 26, it is extremely important to condemn the anti-people policy of DMK government. It raises a serious question of whether this Maaniya Korikkai of the electricity department is for Adani or for the people of Tamil Nadu, " he added.

Jayaram opined that there cannot be a better place than the legislative assembly to question the Chief Minister directly of his Government's secret deal to protect Adani's corruption if any and the reason for not providing approval to DVAC to probe the scam yet.

"Therefore, I seek a No Objection from you immediately to allow me inside the assembly to stand silently in front of the Chief Minister with a placard," the petition said.